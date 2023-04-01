Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading Down 2.9%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Westbury Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

