Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1,385.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939,229 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $123,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. 2,108,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.