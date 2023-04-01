Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Short Interest Down 15.3% in March

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

NYSE:WHR traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.02. The stock had a trading volume of 456,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $199.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.39.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,613,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

