WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Trading Up 23.2%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 23.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 154,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 34,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of WildBrain from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut WildBrain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$422.28 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.50.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

