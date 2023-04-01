Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,103 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

