WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Shares Up 1.2%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.10. 68,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.90.
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.