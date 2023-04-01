Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.61

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.61 and last traded at $126.39, with a volume of 7648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTKWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($121.51) to €108.00 ($116.13) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($135.48) to €129.00 ($138.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.83.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

