Wrapped Velas Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $44.73 million and $5,105.82 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.01951746 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $6,606.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

