Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. 1,321,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.