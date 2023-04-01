Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $29.94 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.