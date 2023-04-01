Xponance Inc. Buys 3,445 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $306.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.43 and a 200-day moving average of $285.72.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

