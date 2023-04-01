Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNC opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.