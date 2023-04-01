Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,944,000 after purchasing an additional 158,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $3,553,754.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,187,567.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,147 shares of company stock worth $52,161,929. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

CDNS stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $210.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.