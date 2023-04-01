Xponance Inc. Has $7.42 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

AMP stock opened at $306.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

