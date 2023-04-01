Xponance Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
