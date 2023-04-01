Xponance Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

