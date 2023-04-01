Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,740,000 after acquiring an additional 165,677 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $176.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

