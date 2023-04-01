Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Trading Up 0.6%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 1,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.