XYO (XYO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. XYO has a total market capitalization of $66.60 million and $1.08 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00201459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,456.43 or 1.00081833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00511182 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $799,360.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.