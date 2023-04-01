Yatra Online’s (YTRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.71 million, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. State Street Corp bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 117.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

