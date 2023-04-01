Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Yoshitsu Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TKLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 62,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,988. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Yoshitsu has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yoshitsu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

