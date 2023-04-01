Zcash Price Tops $38.64 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.64 or 0.00135902 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $630.98 million and $33.72 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00053080 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001787 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

