Zcash Price Tops $38.64 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.64 or 0.00135902 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $630.98 million and $33.72 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00053080 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00038713 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001329 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001098 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001787 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000226 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
