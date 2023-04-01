ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,009 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthOne LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,013. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

