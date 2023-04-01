ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Corteva worth $35,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 74.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after acquiring an additional 828,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corteva Price Performance

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,749. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

