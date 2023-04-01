ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock remained flat at $37.38 on Friday. 30,287,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,221,556. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.