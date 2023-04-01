ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,040 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Marqeta worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $137,389,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 938.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,980,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,710,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,015. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

