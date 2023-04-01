ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.05 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 84,960 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,002. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

