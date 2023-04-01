ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $31.27 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of BWX Technologies worth $31,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Further Reading

