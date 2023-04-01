ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,925 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.53. 1,716,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

