ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 32,750 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

USB traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,450,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,500,362. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.