ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $22,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. 3,920,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.