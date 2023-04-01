ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 2.6 %

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,192. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.90%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

