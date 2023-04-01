ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,859 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.45% of Outfront Media worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 240,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 117.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 769,040 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 3,268,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

