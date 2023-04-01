ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,092,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,361,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. 768,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

