0x (ZRX) Trading 43.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

0x (ZRX) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $273.06 million and $461.06 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

