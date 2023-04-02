101,232 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.74 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $109.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

