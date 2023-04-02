11,147 Shares in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Purchased by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. VanEck Biotech ETF comprises 1.5% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of VanEck Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $162.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.05. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $170.25.

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

