12,883 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FITB traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,367,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,006,826. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

