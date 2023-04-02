14,314 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 111,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,955,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $106.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

