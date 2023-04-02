18,641 Shares in KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $544,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF by 837.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KFYP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. 2,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.49.

The KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (KFYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI CICC Select 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 China A-shares selected by fundamental metrics. KFYP was launched on Jul 23, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

