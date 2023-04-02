1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Up 20.7% in March

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,200 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 789,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $37,140.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 163,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,453 shares of company stock worth $62,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS remained flat at $3.97 during trading on Friday. 96,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.04. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

