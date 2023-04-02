233,299 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,241.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 450.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087 in the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.