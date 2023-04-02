3,101 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Purchased by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

