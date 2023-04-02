626 Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,950 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,839,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,415,736. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. BTIG Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

