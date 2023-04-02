626 Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

626 Financial LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. 9,177,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,742,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

