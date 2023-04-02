626 Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF makes up 1.6% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 98.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 67,065 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36,204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IIGD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.15. 13,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Profile

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

