626 Financial LLC Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

626 Financial LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. 14,440,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,799,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $268.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

