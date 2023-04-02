626 Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VYM stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,015. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

