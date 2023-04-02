626 Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,174,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,675,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.