Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Price Performance

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

